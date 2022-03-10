David J Yvars Group Buys New Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,085,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 772,665 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 952,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,144,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 156,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 150,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

In other Neuronetics news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,919 shares of company stock valued at $135,382 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 1,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,912. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

