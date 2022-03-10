David J Yvars Group Makes New $55,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Global Payments by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,752,000 after acquiring an additional 648,789 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $125.92. 8,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,054. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.14. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.
In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,670 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have commented on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
