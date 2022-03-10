David Raymond Stewart Buys 1,000 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.69. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,296,000 after purchasing an additional 163,628 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after purchasing an additional 450,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AAON by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,481,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

