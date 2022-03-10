Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Cut by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $6,699,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $251.53 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $231.88 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

