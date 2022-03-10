DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 230 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.21.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,498,596. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $331.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

