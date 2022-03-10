DeDora Capital Inc. Has $20.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 11.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.
VUG stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.51. 57,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,311. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.81.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
