DeDora Capital Inc. Has $231,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,544 shares of company stock worth $4,333,191. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $5.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325,023. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

