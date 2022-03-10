DeDora Capital Inc. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Micron Technology comprises about 0.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $4.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.49. 713,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,306,162. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

