Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $274,625.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $273,216.84.

On Friday, March 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $273,082.68.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $277,711.20.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $294,011.64.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Delek US by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 167,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Delek US by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 158,399 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

