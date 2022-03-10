Dennis J. Zember, Jr. Acquires 24,767 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 24,767 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $341,536.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FRST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $344.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,085 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,809,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 123.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 111,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Primis Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.