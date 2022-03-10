Desjardins Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$85.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ opened at $57.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.