Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $110.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.71.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.