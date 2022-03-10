Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.66.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

