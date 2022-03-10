Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.66.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

