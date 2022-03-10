Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $46,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.26) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

