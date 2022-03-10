Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $491.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $482.00 to $491.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $548.14.

Shares of COST opened at $527.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $317.32 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

