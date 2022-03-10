Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €166.30 ($180.76).

A number of analysts have recently commented on DB1 shares. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($186.09) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($167.39) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($169.57) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded up €7.75 ($8.42) on Thursday, reaching €144.65 ($157.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 52-week high of €163.35 ($177.55). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €152.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €147.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

