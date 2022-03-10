Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €184.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($178.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($186.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €166.30 ($180.76).

DB1 stock opened at €144.65 ($157.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €147.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 52 week high of €163.35 ($177.55).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

