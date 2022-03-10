Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.39) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($22.83) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($28.80) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.74) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.62 ($25.68).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.07 ($17.46) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.76. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($19.71).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

