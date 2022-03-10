Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings were better than expected. Devon’s production volumes and presence in Delaware have expanded due to its all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy. The company is using new technology in production process to lower expenses. Divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow DVN to focus on five high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins assets. Devon’s stable free cash flow allows it to pay dividend and buy back shares. Devon Energy has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past year, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some joint venture properties and regulations is a headwind.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Devon Energy stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,991 shares of company stock worth $6,213,629 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

