DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $165.00 at Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DKS. StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.60.

Shares of DKS opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average is $119.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.61%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after buying an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

