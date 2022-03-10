DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$13.100 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.70-$13.10 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.61%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,051,000 after purchasing an additional 71,421 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.