DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $564 million-$568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.17 million.DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,878. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of -246.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 577.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.