Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 123,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,744 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 128.9% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,935,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Open Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Open Lending by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,269,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 160,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Open Lending stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.
About Open Lending
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
