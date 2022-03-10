Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 123,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,744 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 128.9% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,935,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Open Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Open Lending by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,269,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 160,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

