Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.05% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

