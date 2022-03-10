Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $4.25 Million Position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 342,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of N-able at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,625,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NABL opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. N-able Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. N-able’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that N-able Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NABL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

