Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 771,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,020,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after buying an additional 265,531 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.