Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.15% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.
Shares of DIN opened at $72.54 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
