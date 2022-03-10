Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.15% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN opened at $72.54 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.