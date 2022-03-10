Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.00

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

