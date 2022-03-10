Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05. Diversey has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 305,201 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Diversey by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Diversey by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

