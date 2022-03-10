Diversified Trust Co Has $422,000 Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 880.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 83,490 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 231.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.