Diversified Trust Co Invests $393,000 in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SiTime by 569.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $167,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,574,314 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime stock opened at $188.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

