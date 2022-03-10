Diversified Trust Co Makes New $378,000 Investment in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,685,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,856 shares of company stock valued at $14,168,322. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

SSTK opened at $89.67 on Thursday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.38 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.03.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

