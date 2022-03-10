Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 21.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 79.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 99.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 76,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYH opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

