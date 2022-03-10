DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,089 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.45% of DMC Global worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 28.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DMC Global by 23.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 118,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 25.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOOM. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.17 and a beta of 1.18. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

