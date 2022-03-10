DNB Asset Management AS Buys 746 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FOX were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in FOX by 29.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in FOX by 19.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.02. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

