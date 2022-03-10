DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 387,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after buying an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,506,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after buying an additional 617,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,670. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

