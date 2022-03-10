DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,151,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

