DNB Asset Management AS Sells 16,423 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after buying an additional 656,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,455,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,792,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 403,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Autoliv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 566,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $75.38 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

