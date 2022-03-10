DNB Asset Management AS Sells 42,571 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,571 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.24% of Li-Cycle worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $11,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $8,981,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $17,280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of LICY opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 28.35 and a quick ratio of 28.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

