DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,364 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVZ stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

