DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:DNP opened at $11.27 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,191 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.