Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dolby’s strategy of providing creative solutions and delivering superior experiences bodes well for long-term growth. Higher adoption of Dolby Vision and Atmos technologies ensure growth for the company. Dolby Cinema technology is considered to be a major profit churner for the company. Robust financials and diligent capital deployment strategies help maintain a flexible capital structure and deliver value to shareholders. Dolby’s debt-to-capital ratio has always been zero, which implies that the company is less leveraged. However, Dolby’s performance has been negatively impacted on account of supply chain constraints and lower demand for electronic products, which are hampering its operating momentum. Costs of sales have been rising due to higher product costs and licensing expenses. Customer concentration is another headwind.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.34. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $69.34 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567 over the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $55,937,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

