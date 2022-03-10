Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.71. 44,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.83.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

