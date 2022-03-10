Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$68.00 at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOL. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.40.

DOL opened at C$68.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.90. Dollarama has a one year low of C$49.30 and a one year high of C$68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.593445 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

