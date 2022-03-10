DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DV traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $23.04. 3,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,677. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 131.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474 over the last ninety days. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,454,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 345,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 115,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

