Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GRWXF stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. Draper Esprit has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
Draper Esprit Company Profile (Get Rating)
