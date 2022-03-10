Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GRWXF stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. Draper Esprit has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

