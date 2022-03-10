Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.50 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) received a C$19.50 target price from TD Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.78.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.04. The company had a trading volume of 534,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,040. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$13.14 and a one year high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.56.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

