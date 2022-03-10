Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.28.

DRETF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

DRETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. 440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $22.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

