Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ducommun by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

