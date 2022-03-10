Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Update

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DUNE stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Dune Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dune Acquisition by 90.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 198,871 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 66,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dune Acquisition by 37.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 733,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 201,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

